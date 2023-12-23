Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Considering a wager on Fantilli in the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Adam Fantilli vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:25 per game on the ice, is -10.

Fantilli has scored a goal in eight of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fantilli has a point in 15 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

Fantilli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 34 games played.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Fantilli hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Fantilli has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 34 Games 1 19 Points 0 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

