Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Allen Robinson II has a good matchup in Week 16 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are giving up the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL, 254.1 per game.

Robinson has recorded 244 receiving yards (to average 18.8 per game), hauling in 30 passes on 44 targets.

Robinson vs. the Bengals

Robinson vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 254.1 passing yards per game conceded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense ranks 14th in the league with 18 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Allen Robinson II Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Robinson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Robinson has been targeted on 44 of his team's 435 passing attempts this season (10.1% target share).

He is averaging 5.5 yards per target (117th in NFL play), racking up 244 yards on 44 passes thrown his way.

Robinson does not have a TD reception this season in 13 games.

With three red zone targets, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

