In the upcoming tilt versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Andrew Peeke to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Peeke stats and insights

Peeke is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

Peeke has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:08 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:35 Away W 6-5 OT 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:02 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:30 Away L 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.