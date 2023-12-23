Saturday's game between the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) and the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 82-74 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arizona squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 23.

The matchup has no set line.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-8.1)

Arizona (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Arizona has a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 8-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 4-6-0 and the Owls are 6-5-0.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.3 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per contest (107th in college basketball).

Arizona pulls down 44.3 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) while conceding 29.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 14.6 boards per game.

Arizona hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Wildcats rank 12th in college basketball with 107.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 13th in college basketball defensively with 79.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona has won the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 12.8 (260th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (46th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls' +169 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.5 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per contest (112th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic averages 37.3 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball) while conceding 31.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.4 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball) while shooting 38.4% from deep (24th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game at 33.6%.

Florida Atlantic has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (133rd in college basketball), two fewer than the 13.3 it forces (93rd in college basketball).

