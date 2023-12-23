Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs on December 23, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for William Nylander, Zachary Werenski and others when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Werenski has totaled one goal and 24 assists in 32 games for Columbus, good for 25 points.
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
Johnny Gaudreau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Johnny Gaudreau has posted 21 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 15 assists.
Gaudreau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kirill Marchenko Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Columbus' Kirill Marchenko is among the leaders on the team with 21 total points (13 goals and eight assists).
Marchenko Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|3
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 42 points in 30 games (15 goals and 27 assists).
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 16
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|10
|at Rangers
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Auston Matthews has 26 goals and 12 assists to total 38 points (1.3 per game).
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 14
|2
|1
|3
|9
|at Rangers
|Dec. 12
|2
|2
|4
|3
