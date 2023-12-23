The Chicago Bulls (13-17) are favored (-4.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at United Center. The contest airs on NBCS-CHI and BSOH.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

NBCS-CHI and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 113 - Cavaliers 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 4.5)

Cavaliers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-0.5)

Bulls (-0.5) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.8

The Bulls have covered less often than the Cavaliers this year, sporting an ATS record of 15-15-0, as opposed to the 15-14-0 record of the Cavs.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Chicago (4-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (80%) than Cleveland (5-1) does as the underdog (83.3%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Chicago does it better (60% of the time) than Cleveland (55.2%).

The Bulls have a .545 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-5) this season while the Cavaliers have a .364 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-7).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are 23rd in the NBA in points scored (112.1 per game) and 11th in points conceded (112.4).

On the glass, Cleveland is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (43.8 per game). It is 11th in rebounds conceded (43.1 per game).

With 25.9 assists per game, the Cavaliers are 16th in the league.

At 13.6 turnovers committed per game and 13.9 turnovers forced, Cleveland is 20th and ninth in the NBA, respectively.

The Cavaliers are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.