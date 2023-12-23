Central Division opponents face one another when the Chicago Bulls (9-14) welcome in the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) at United Center, starting on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell provides 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Cavaliers.

On a per-game basis, Evan Mobley gives the Cavaliers 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).

Max Strus gets the Cavaliers 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest while posting 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Darius Garland is putting up 19.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He is draining 47.3% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 67.2% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic averages 16 points, 10.3 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan averages 21.8 points, 5 assists and 3.6 boards per game.

Coby White posts 15.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Patrick Williams puts up 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.

Alex Caruso averages 9.5 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the field and 46.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in league) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Cavaliers 108.4 Points Avg. 111.3 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 44.9% Field Goal % 47.9% 36.2% Three Point % 34.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.