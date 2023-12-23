Cavaliers vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (13-17) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-4.5
|217.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 217.5 points in 19 of 29 games this season.
- Cleveland's average game total this season has been 224.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Cleveland has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Cleveland has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Cavaliers vs Bulls Additional Info
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|21
|70%
|110.5
|222.6
|112.5
|224.9
|220.8
|Cavaliers
|19
|65.5%
|112.1
|222.6
|112.4
|224.9
|222.9
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Cavaliers have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- Cleveland has been better against the spread on the road (8-5-0) than at home (7-9-0) this year.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 112.1 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 112.5 the Bulls allow.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Cleveland is 10-6 against the spread and 10-6 overall.
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|15-14
|5-1
|16-13
|Bulls
|15-15
|4-1
|18-12
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Bulls
|112.1
|110.5
|23
|26
|10-6
|10-1
|10-6
|8-3
|112.4
|112.5
|11
|12
|8-6
|8-4
|10-4
|9-3
