The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Chicago Bulls (13-17) on Saturday, December 23 at United Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

The Cavaliers' last contest on Thursday ended in a 123-104 loss to the Pelicans. Dean Wade put up 20 points, nine rebounds and zero assists for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5 Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16.0 10.5 2.9 Darius Garland PG Out Jaw 20.7 2.8 5.9 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Donovan Mitchell SG Out Illness 27.7 5.6 5.5

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot), Henri Drell: Out (Thumb), Onuralp Bitim: Out (Nose), Torrey Craig: Out (Foot)

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

