Will Connor Heyward Score a Touchdown Against the Bengals in Week 16?
Will Connor Heyward pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.
Will Connor Heyward score a touchdown against the Bengals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)
- Heyward has 21 receptions (32 targets) for 163 yards, averaging 13.6 yards per game.
- Heyward, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.
Connor Heyward Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|4
|3
|23
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|3
|2
|23
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|6
|5
|24
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|3
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|4
|3
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Patriots
|2
|2
|15
|0
