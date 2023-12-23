Will Jake Bean Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Jake Bean going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bean stats and insights
- In one of 32 games this season, Bean scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.
- Bean has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 2.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bean recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.