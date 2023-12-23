When Jaylen Warren takes the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 16 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals (on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Warren will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Warren has run for 652 yards on 119 carries (46.6 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Warren also has 300 receiving yards (21.4 ypg) on 47 catches.

Warren has rushed for a touchdown in three games.

Jaylen Warren Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 3 6 0 5 12 0 Week 2 Browns 6 20 0 4 66 0 Week 3 @Raiders 8 29 0 3 23 0 Week 4 @Texans 8 29 0 6 26 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 40 0 3 39 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 32 1 1 -1 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 19 0 4 19 0 Week 9 Titans 11 88 0 3 25 0 Week 10 Packers 15 101 1 2 9 0 Week 11 @Browns 9 129 1 3 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 13 49 0 3 13 0 Week 13 Cardinals 9 59 0 1 -4 0 Week 14 Patriots 7 11 0 4 29 0 Week 15 @Colts 10 40 0 5 28 0

Rep Jaylen Warren with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.