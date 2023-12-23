Will Kent Johnson Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 23?
Can we count on Kent Johnson lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken three shots and scored two goals.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|13:54
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|2
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|14:58
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 4-2
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
