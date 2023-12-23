The Columbus Blue Jackets, Kent Johnson among them, meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Johnson in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kent Johnson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus this season, in 11:54 per game on the ice, is +2.

In three of 18 games this season, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnson has a point in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Johnson has an assist in six of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnson has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Johnson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 18 Games 4 11 Points 6 4 Goals 3 7 Assists 3

