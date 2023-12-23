Will Kirill Marchenko Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 23?
Should you wager on Kirill Marchenko to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Marchenko stats and insights
- Marchenko has scored in 11 of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- He has scored five goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Marchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|3
|3
|0
|15:20
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|16:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.