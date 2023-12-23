Pat Freiermuth was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 16. All of Freiermuth's stats can be found below.

Rep Pat Freiermuth and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Freiermuth's season stats include 243 yards on 27 receptions (9 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 41 times.

Keep an eye on Freiermuth's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Pat Freiermuth Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Steelers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Freiermuth 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 41 27 243 107 2 9

Freiermuth Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 1 3 1 Week 2 Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 3 41 1 Week 4 @Texans 4 3 7 0 Week 11 @Browns 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Bengals 11 9 120 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 3 29 0 Week 14 Patriots 7 3 18 0 Week 15 @Colts 4 3 16 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.