Bookmakers expect the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) to be competitive in their attempt to end their three-game losing streak, as they are just 2-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. For this game, the over/under has been set at 37 points.

Before the Bengals take on the Steelers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The recent betting insights and trends for the Steelers can be found below before they play the Bengals.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-2) 37 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-1.5) 37 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 16 Odds

Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has beaten the spread seven times in 14 games.

Against the spread as 2-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are 4-2.

Pittsburgh has played 14 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Cincinnati has gone 6-6-2 ATS this season.

As 2-point favorites or more, the Bengals are 3-3-2 against the spread.

Eight of Cincinnati's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Mason Rudolph 191.5 (-115) - - - - - Diontae Johnson - - - - 40.5 (-118) - George Pickens - - - - 43.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.