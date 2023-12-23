The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) visit a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) squad on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers have lost three games in a row.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bengals and the Steelers.

Steelers vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 2.5 38 -145 +120

Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have combined with their opponents to score more than 38 points in six of 14 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have had a 39.1-point total on average, 1.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Steelers are 7-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Steelers have been the underdog eight times and won four of those games.

Pittsburgh is undefeated in three games this season when it is the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Cincinnati Bengals

The average point total in Cincinnati's matchups this year is 44.3, 6.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bengals are 6-6-2 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have won six of their nine games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).

Cincinnati has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Bengals vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 21.9 14 22.2 20 44.3 9 14 Steelers 15.9 28 20 9 39.1 6 14

Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

Pittsburgh has not covered the spread and is 3-0 overall over its past three games.

The Steelers have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

On offense, the Steelers are better in division games (17.3 points per game) than overall (15.9). On defense they are also better (13.8 points allowed per game) than overall (20).

The Bengals have been outscored by four points this season (0.3 per game), and opponents of the Steelers have outscored them by 57 points (4.1 per game).

Bengals

Over its last three games, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

Cincinnati's past three contests have hit the over.

In matchups versus teams in the same division, the Bengals are scoring 14.3 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 21.9 points per game. Defensively, they are giving up 25.3 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 22.2 points per game in all games.

The Bengals have a negative point differential on the season (-4 total points, -0.3 per game), as do the Steelers (-57 total points, -4.1 per game).

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.1 38.3 40.3 Implied Team Total AVG 21.1 21.1 21.2 ATS Record 7-7-0 4-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 3-5-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 44.4 44.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 23.6 24.2 ATS Record 6-6-2 3-3-2 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 5-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

