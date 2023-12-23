Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 23?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov stats and insights
- Chinakhov has scored in eight of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted five shots in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 20.5% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Chinakhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|15:30
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:21
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Home
|W 4-2
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
