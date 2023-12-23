The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

Chinakhov has scored in eight of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted five shots in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 20.5% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 15:30 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:20 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:21 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.