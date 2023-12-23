The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Zachary Werenski, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Looking to wager on Werenski's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Zachary Werenski vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Werenski has averaged 24:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In one of 32 games this season, Werenski has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 18 of 32 games this year, Werenski has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 32 games this season, Werenski has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Werenski's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Werenski has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Werenski Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 32 Games 1 25 Points 2 1 Goals 0 24 Assists 2

