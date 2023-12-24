Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns meet the Houston Texans in Week 16 at NRG Stadium, where they'll face Derek Stingley Jr. and the Houston Texans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Browns pass catchers' matchup versus the Texans' secondary, see below.

Browns vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 114.5 8.2 27 83 8.50

Amari Cooper vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper's team-high 985 yards as a receiver have come on 61 catches (out of 113 targets) with three touchdowns.

In the air, Cleveland has passed for 2,888 yards, or 206.3 per game -- that put the team 21st in the league.

The Browns are averaging 22.1 points per game, 12th in the NFL.

Cleveland sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 37.5 times per game (third in NFL).

The Browns have made 51 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 21st in the NFL. They throw the ball 50.5% of the time in the red zone.

Derek Stingley Jr. & the Texans' Defense

Derek Stingley Jr. leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 29 tackles and 10 passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Houston ranks 25th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 239.1, and it ranks first in passing touchdowns allowed (14).

So far this year, the Texans have been midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (21.1 per game), ranking 15th in the NFL.

Houston has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Texans have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Derek Stingley Jr. Rec. Targets 113 25 Def. Targets Receptions 61 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.1 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 985 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 70.4 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 211 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

