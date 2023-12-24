Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Big 12 Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big 12? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Big 12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. BYU
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 30-2
- Odds to Win Big 12: +600
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
- Last Game: W 101-59 vs Bellarmine
Next Game
- Opponent: Wyoming
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Houston
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 29-2
- Odds to Win Big 12: +230
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
- Last Game: W 72-37 vs Texas State
Next Game
- Opponent: Pennsylvania
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Iowa State
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win Big 12: +2000
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
- Last Game: W 80-48 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: New Hampshire
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Kansas
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win Big 12: +260
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
- Last Game: W 75-60 vs Yale
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wichita State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1000
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
- Last Game: L 81-69 vs North Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Baylor
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +600
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
- Last Game: W 107-48 vs Mississippi Valley State
Next Game
- Opponent: Cornell
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. TCU
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th
- Last Game: W 65-51 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
- Last Game: W 77-66 vs UT Arlington
Next Game
- Opponent: Sam Houston
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win Big 12: +4000
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
- Last Game: W 83-75 vs Stetson
Next Game
- Opponent: Evansville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Texas
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1400
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
- Last Game: W 71-55 vs Texas A&M-CC
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Greensboro
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: LHN
11. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Big 12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
- Last Game: W 76-70 vs Wofford
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. UCF
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Odds to Win Big 12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st
- Last Game: W 69-56 vs Florida A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Bethune-Cookman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Kansas State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
- Last Game: W 69-60 vs Wichita State
Next Game
- Opponent: Chicago State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. West Virginia
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win Big 12: +15000
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
- Last Game: W 91-81 vs Toledo
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
