Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with eight games involving teams from the Big Ten on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, keep scrolling.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Utah Utes at Northwestern Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Missouri Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN
|Ole Miss Rebels at Penn State Nittany Lions
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN
|Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wisconsin Badgers at LSU Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Iowa Hawkeyes at Tennessee Volunteers
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Alabama Crimson Tide at Michigan Wolverines
|5:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN
