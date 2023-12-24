The Cleveland Browns (9-5) will face off against the Houston Texans (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The Browns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 40 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Browns go up against the Texans. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Browns vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Browns have led four times, have been losing six times, and have been tied four times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Texans have had the lead three times, have been behind eight times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Texans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times in 14 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Browns have won the third quarter in eight games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Cleveland is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Texans have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in eight games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing six points on average in that quarter.

In the Texans' 14 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter six times, been outscored four times, and tied four times.

Browns vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Browns have led seven times (6-1 in those games), have trailed six times (2-4), and have been tied one time (1-0).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Texans have been winning nine times (7-2 in those games), have trailed four times (1-3), and have been tied one time (0-1).

2nd Half

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season, and they've lost the second half in eight games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 11.7 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games (3-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (3-4), and they've tied in the second half in two games (2-0).

