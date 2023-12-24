At NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 24, the Cleveland Browns meet the Houston Texans, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Browns should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Browns are averaging 22.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 12th, giving up 20.6 points per contest. In terms of total yards, the Texans rank 10th in the NFL (353.7 total yards per game) and 16th on defense (332.6 total yards allowed per game).

Browns vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Browns by 3) Over (40) Browns 23, Texans 20

Browns Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Browns have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Cleveland has put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Browns have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

In Cleveland's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Browns games this season have posted an average total of 38.5, which is 1.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Texans Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Texans.

Houston has covered seven times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

The Texans have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

So far this year, five of Houston's 14 games with a set number have hit the over.

The average total points scored in Texans games this year (40) is 2.5 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Browns vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 22.1 20.6 20.5 13.1 24.2 30.7 Houston 21.9 21.1 24.7 20.6 19 21.6

