Sportsbooks expect a close game when the Cleveland Browns (9-5) play the Houston Texans (8-6) as only 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The game's over/under is listed at 40.

Browns vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM Browns (-2.5) 40 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Browns (-2.5) 40.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cleveland vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

Browns vs. Texans Betting Insights

Cleveland is 9-5-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Browns are 5-1.

Cleveland games have hit the over on seven of 14 occasions (50%).

Houston's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-7-0.

The Texans have an ATS record of 6-1 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Houston has played 14 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

