In the Week 16 contest between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Cedric Tillman get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tillman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cedric Tillman score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Tillman has totaled 160 yards receiving on 15 catches this year, averaging 20 yards per game.

Tillman does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Cedric Tillman Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Ravens 3 1 5 0 Week 9 Cardinals 1 1 3 0 Week 10 @Ravens 3 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 2 1 2 0 Week 12 @Broncos 5 4 55 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 20 0 Week 14 Jaguars 4 2 23 0 Week 15 Bears 8 4 52 0

Rep Cedric Tillman with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.