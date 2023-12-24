With the Cleveland Browns squaring off against the Houston Texans in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is David Njoku a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Njoku's 69 receptions have turned into 704 yards (50.3 per game) and five scores. He has been targeted 106 times.

In four of 14 games this season, Njoku has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

David Njoku Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 6 59 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 17 0 Week 14 Jaguars 8 6 91 2 Week 15 Bears 14 10 104 1

