When Elijah Moore suits up for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 16 matchup versus the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has caught 52 passes on 94 targets for 560 yards and one TD, averaging 40 yards per game.

Moore, in 14 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 2 20 0 Week 6 49ers 7 4 19 0 Week 7 @Colts 7 4 59 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 5 2 30 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 2 14 0 Week 10 @Ravens 7 5 44 1 Week 11 Steelers 7 6 60 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 3 44 0 Week 13 @Rams 12 4 83 0 Week 14 Jaguars 6 3 42 0 Week 15 Bears 3 2 17 0

