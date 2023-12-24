Will Joe Flacco Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Joe Flacco was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 16 contest against the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Flacco's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Flacco has thrown for 939 yards (313.0 per game) and seven touchdowns, with five picks. He has completed 57.9% of his passes (77-for-133), and has five carries for -2 yards.
Joe Flacco Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
Week 16 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Flacco 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|77
|133
|57.9%
|939
|7
|5
|7.1
|5
|-2
|0
Flacco Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 13
|@Rams
|23
|44
|254
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|26
|45
|311
|3
|1
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 15
|Bears
|28
|44
|374
|2
|3
|1
|-1
|0
