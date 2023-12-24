Joe Flacco has a good matchup when his Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 239.1 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Flacco leads Cleveland with 939 passing yards (313.0 per game). Flacco has also put up a 57.9% completion percentage while throwing for seven touchdowns and five interceptions. On five carries, Flacco has run for -2 yards, and averaging -0.7 rushing yards per game.

Flacco vs. the Texans

Flacco vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston has allowed five opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Texans have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Houston in 2023.

The Texans have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

The 239.1 passing yards per game given up by the Texans defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Texans have surrendered 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks first in NFL play.

Joe Flacco Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 239.5 (-115)

239.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+120)

Flacco Passing Insights

The Browns have passed 54.6% of the time and run 45.4% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Flacco has 939 yards on 133 attempts this season to average 7.1 yards per attempt.

Flacco has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this season, with more than one TD pass each time.

He has scored seven of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

Flacco has attempted nine passes in the red zone (8.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Flacco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 28-for-44 / 374 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 26-for-45 / 311 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 23-for-44 / 254 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

