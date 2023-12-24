Which NBA team currently sits on top? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Boston Celtics

Current Record: 22-6 | Projected Record: 76-6

22-6 | 76-6 Odds to Win Finals: +375

+375 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 145-108 vs Clippers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lakers

@ Lakers Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25

5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

2. Philadelphia 76ers

Current Record: 20-8 | Projected Record: 72-10

20-8 | 72-10 Odds to Win Finals: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 121-111 vs Raptors

Next Game

Opponent: @ Heat

@ Heat Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26 TV Channel: ESPN

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Record: 18-9 | Projected Record: 65-16

18-9 | 65-16 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 129-120 vs Lakers

Next Game

Opponent: Timberwolves

Timberwolves Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: BSOK, BSN

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Record: 22-6 | Projected Record: 66-15

22-6 | 66-15 Odds to Win Finals: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 110-98 vs Kings

Next Game

Opponent: @ Thunder

@ Thunder Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: BSOK, BSN

5. Denver Nuggets

Current Record: 21-10 | Projected Record: 64-18

21-10 | 64-18 Odds to Win Finals: +400

+400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 102-95 vs Hornets

Next Game

Opponent: Warriors

Warriors Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25

2:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

6. Houston Rockets

Current Record: 15-12 | Projected Record: 58-24

15-12 | 58-24 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 106-104 vs Pelicans

Next Game

Opponent: Pacers

Pacers Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN

7. Milwaukee Bucks

Current Record: 22-7 | Projected Record: 60-22

22-7 | 60-22 Odds to Win Finals: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 130-111 vs Knicks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Knicks

@ Knicks Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25

12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: ESPN

8. Los Angeles Clippers

Current Record: 17-12 | Projected Record: 57-25

17-12 | 57-25 Odds to Win Finals: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 145-108 vs Celtics

Next Game

Opponent: Hornets

Hornets Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE

9. New York Knicks

Current Record: 16-12 | Projected Record: 50-32

16-12 | 50-32 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 130-111 vs Bucks

Next Game

Opponent: Bucks

Bucks Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25

12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: ESPN

11. New Orleans Pelicans

Current Record: 17-13 | Projected Record: 47-35

17-13 | 47-35 Odds to Win Finals: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 106-104 vs Rockets

Next Game

Opponent: Grizzlies

Grizzlies Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: BSNO, BSSE

10. Orlando Magic

Current Record: 17-11 | Projected Record: 50-32

17-11 | 50-32 Odds to Win Finals: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 117-110 vs Pacers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wizards

@ Wizards Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: MNMT, BSFL

12. Golden State Warriors

Current Record: 15-14 | Projected Record: 48-33

15-14 | 48-33 Odds to Win Finals: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 126-106 vs Trail Blazers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nuggets

@ Nuggets Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25

2:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

13. Sacramento Kings

Current Record: 17-11 | Projected Record: 50-31

17-11 | 50-31 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 110-98 vs Timberwolves

Next Game

Opponent: @ Trail Blazers

@ Trail Blazers Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Record: 17-13 | Projected Record: 43-38

17-13 | 43-38 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 109-95 vs Bulls

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mavericks

@ Mavericks Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 TV Channel: BSSW, BSOH

15. Miami Heat

Current Record: 17-12 | Projected Record: 42-40

17-12 | 42-40 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 122-113 vs Hawks

Next Game

Opponent: 76ers

76ers Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26 TV Channel: ESPN

16. Los Angeles Lakers

Current Record: 16-14 | Projected Record: 41-41

16-14 | 41-41 Odds to Win Finals: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 129-120 vs Thunder

Next Game

Opponent: Celtics

Celtics Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25

5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

17. Dallas Mavericks

Current Record: 17-12 | Projected Record: 41-40

17-12 | 41-40 Odds to Win Finals: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 144-119 vs Spurs

Next Game

Opponent: @ Suns

@ Suns Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26 TV Channel: ESPN

18. Atlanta Hawks

Current Record: 12-17 | Projected Record: 39-42

12-17 | 39-42 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 125-119 vs Grizzlies

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bulls

@ Bulls Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

19. Brooklyn Nets

Current Record: 14-15 | Projected Record: 40-41

14-15 | 40-41 Odds to Win Finals: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 126-115 vs Pistons

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pistons

@ Pistons Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: BSDET, YES

20. Indiana Pacers

Current Record: 14-14 | Projected Record: 36-47

14-14 | 36-47 Odds to Win Finals: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 117-110 vs Magic

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rockets

@ Rockets Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN

21. Phoenix Suns

Current Record: 14-14 | Projected Record: 32-50

14-14 | 32-50 Odds to Win Finals: +800

+800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 120-105 vs Kings

Next Game

Opponent: Mavericks

Mavericks Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26 TV Channel: ESPN

22. Chicago Bulls

Current Record: 13-18 | Projected Record: 34-47

13-18 | 34-47 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 109-95 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

Opponent: Hawks

Hawks Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

23. Toronto Raptors

Current Record: 11-18 | Projected Record: 30-51

11-18 | 30-51 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 126-119 vs Jazz

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wizards

@ Wizards Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT2, SportsNet

24. Memphis Grizzlies

Current Record: 9-19 | Projected Record: 19-62

9-19 | 19-62 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 125-119 vs Hawks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pelicans

@ Pelicans Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: BSNO, BSSE

25. Utah Jazz

Current Record: 12-18 | Projected Record: 18-63

12-18 | 18-63 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 126-119 vs Raptors

Next Game

Opponent: @ Spurs

@ Spurs Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: BSSW, KJZZ

26. Portland Trail Blazers

Current Record: 7-21 | Projected Record: 11-70

7-21 | 11-70 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 126-106 vs Warriors

Next Game

Opponent: Kings

Kings Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA

27. Washington Wizards

Current Record: 5-23 | Projected Record: 11-71

5-23 | 11-71 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 129-118 vs Warriors

Next Game

Opponent: Magic

Magic Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: MNMT, BSFL

28. San Antonio Spurs

Current Record: 4-24 | Projected Record: 8-73

4-24 | 8-73 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 144-119 vs Mavericks

Next Game

Opponent: Jazz

Jazz Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: BSSW, KJZZ

29. Charlotte Hornets

Current Record: 7-20 | Projected Record: 9-73

7-20 | 9-73 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 102-95 vs Nuggets

Next Game

Opponent: @ Clippers

@ Clippers Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE

30. Detroit Pistons

Current Record: 2-27 | Projected Record: 6-75

2-27 | 6-75 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 126-115 vs Nets

Next Game