Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the NHL are available here, with 14 games on the NHL schedule Saturday.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -135 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- Matthews' stats: 26 goals in 29 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -110 to score
Avalanche vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- MacKinnon's stats: 18 goals in 33 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -105 to score
Bruins vs. Wild
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- Pastrnak's stats: 19 goals in 31 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- Rantanen's stats: 17 goals in 33 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +105 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- Nylander's stats: 15 goals in 30 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +110 to score
Penguins vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- Crosby's stats: 19 goals in 31 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +115 to score
Lightning vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- Kucherov's stats: 23 goals in 33 games
Brock Boeser (Canucks) +125 to score
Canucks vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- Boeser's stats: 24 goals in 34 games
Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +125 to score
Avalanche vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- Nichushkin's stats: 15 goals in 31 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +125 to score
Penguins vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- Guentzel's stats: 14 goals in 31 games
