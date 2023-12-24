When Pierre Strong Jr. takes the field for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 16 matchup versus the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Strong will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Pierre Strong Jr. score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Strong has rushed for 175 yards on 40 carries (13.5 ypg), with one touchdown.

And Strong has added five catches for 47 yards (3.6 per game).

Strong has had one game with a rushing TD.

Pierre Strong Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0 Week 9 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 -7 0 Week 11 Steelers 1 1 0 1 4 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Bears 2 2 0 2 9 0

Rep Pierre Strong Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.