How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) host the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field and will aim to stop a three-game losing streak.
We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
Eagles vs. Giants Insights
- The Eagles score 25.6 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 per matchup the Giants allow.
- New York averages 10.9 fewer points per game (13.5) than Philadelphia allows (24.4).
- The Eagles collect just 0.6 fewer yards per game (356.1), than the Giants allow per outing (356.7).
- New York collects 88.2 fewer yards per game (261.7) than Philadelphia allows (349.9).
- This season, the Eagles rush for just 3.3 fewer yards (128.3) than the Giants allow per outing (131.6).
- This season New York racks up 111 yards per game on the ground, 16.6 more than Philadelphia allows (94.4).
- The Eagles have 21 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 22 takeaways.
- New York has turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than Philadelphia has forced (15).
Eagles Home Performance
- The Eagles' average points scored (30.5) and allowed (29.2) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 25.6 and 24.4, respectively.
- The Eagles' average yards gained (367.2) and conceded (391.7) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 356.1 and 349.9, respectively.
- In home games, Philadelphia racks up 233.5 passing yards per game and concedes 296.3. That's more than it gains (227.8) and allows (255.4) overall.
- At home, the Eagles rack up 133.7 rushing yards per game and give up 95.3. That's more than they gain (128.3) and allow (94.4) overall.
- At home, the Eagles convert 42.3% of third downs and allow 52.3% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (48.4%), and more than they allow (47.7%).
Eagles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|L 42-19
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Dallas
|L 33-13
|NBC
|12/18/2023
|at Seattle
|L 20-17
|ABC/ESPN
|12/25/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|at New York
|-
|-
Giants Away Performance
- The Giants' average points scored (16) and allowed (28.1) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 13.5 and 24.1, respectively.
- On the road, the Giants accumulate 263.5 yards per game and concede 414.4. That's more than they gain (261.7) and allow (356.7) overall.
- New York accumulates 168.8 passing yards per game in road games (18.1 more than its overall average), and gives up 264.9 away from home (39.8 more than overall).
- The Giants' average yards rushing in road games (94.8) is lower than their overall average (111). But their average yards allowed in away games (149.5) is higher than overall (131.6).
- On the road, the Giants convert 30.7% of third downs and allow 45.4% to be converted. That's more than they convert (29.4%) and allow (36.1%) overall.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|New England
|W 10-7
|FOX
|12/11/2023
|Green Bay
|W 24-22
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 24-6
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Philadelphia
|-
|-
