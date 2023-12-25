Eagles vs. Giants: : Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia is favored by 13.5 points in this contest. An over/under of 43 points has been set for this matchup.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Eagles as they ready for this matchup against the Giants. The Giants' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play the Eagles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eagles vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-13.5)
|43
|-900
|+600
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-13.5)
|43
|-820
|+570
Philadelphia vs. New York Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: FOX
Eagles vs. Giants Betting Insights
- Philadelphia has gone 6-5-3 ATS this season.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of Philadelphia's 14 games with a set total.
- New York is 5-8-1 against the spread this season.
- The Giants have one win ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of 14 New York games so far this season, four have hit the over.
Eagles Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|A.J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|72.5 (-115)
|-
|Kenneth Gainwell
|-
|-
|21.5 (-115)
|-
|7.5 (-110)
|-
|Dallas Goedert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39.5 (-111)
|-
|Jalen Hurts
|230.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+105)
|40.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|52.5 (-118)
|-
|D'Andre Swift
|-
|-
|65.5 (-115)
|-
|12.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|-
|55.5 (-111)
|-
|18.5 (-111)
|-
|Darren Waller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36.5 (-118)
|-
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26.5 (-118)
|-
|Jalin Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17.5 (-118)
|-
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-118)
|-
|Daniel Bellinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8.5 (-110)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
