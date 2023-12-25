The Miami Heat's (17-12) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Monday, December 25 game against the Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) at Kaseya Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Heat are coming off of a 122-113 victory over the Hawks in their most recent game on Friday. In the Heat's win, Tyler Herro led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding seven rebounds and two assists).

The 76ers took care of business in their most recent outing 121-111 against the Raptors on Friday. Tobias Harris' team-leading 33 points paced the 76ers in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Jimmy Butler SF Out Calf 21.5 5.2 4.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mohamed Bamba C Out Illness 3.5 2.3 0.3 Patrick Beverley PG Out Heel 4.6 2.8 2.3 De'Anthony Melton PG Out Thigh 11.6 4.0 3.4 Nicolas Batum SF Out Hamstring 6.2 3.9 2.2 Nicolas Batum SF Out Hamstring 2.7 2.3 1.7

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -1.5 218.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.