On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Adam Fantilli going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

In eight of 35 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Fantilli has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:39 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:30 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:49 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:56 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 14:51 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

