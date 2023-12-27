The New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Zachary Werenski are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Columbus' Werenski has collected 24 assists and one goal in 33 games. That's good for 25 points.

Johnny Gaudreau has made a big impact for Columbus this season with 22 points (six goals and 16 assists).

This season, Kirill Marchenko has 13 goals and eight assists for New Jersey.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 2-7-1 record this season, with an .891 save percentage (55th in the league). In 11 games, he has 295 saves, and has given up 36 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Devils Players to Watch

Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (39 points), via put up 14 goals and 25 assists.

Jesper Bratt has 13 goals and 25 assists, equaling 38 points (1.2 per game).

Tyler Toffoli has scored 14 goals and added 10 assists in 32 games for New Jersey.

In 15 games, Akira Schmid's record is 5-7-1. He has conceded 41 goals (3.26 goals against average) and has recorded 341 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 29th 3.56 Goals Allowed 3.63 30th 11th 31.7 Shots 29.8 23rd 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 3rd 30% Power Play % 15.31% 25th 24th 77.67% Penalty Kill % 81.44% 12th

