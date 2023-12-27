Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jack Hughes, Zachary Werenski and others in the New Jersey Devils-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Prudential Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Werenski has totaled one goal and 24 assists in 33 games for Columbus, good for 25 points.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 0 0 8 at Sabres Dec. 19 0 2 2 2 vs. Devils Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 2 2 2

Johnny Gaudreau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Johnny Gaudreau is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 22 total points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 16 assists in 35 games.

Gaudreau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Dec. 19 1 2 3 1 vs. Devils Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 1 0 1 3

Kirill Marchenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +290, Under Odds: -455)

Kirill Marchenko is a top contributor on offense for Columbus with 13 goals and eight assists.

Marchenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Sabres Dec. 19 3 0 3 4 vs. Devils Dec. 16 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has scored 39 points in 27 games (14 goals and 25 assists).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Oilers Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 3 0 3 3

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Jesper Bratt has racked up 38 points (1.2 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 25 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Ducks Dec. 17 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 16 0 3 3 3

