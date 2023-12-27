Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Dallas Mavericks and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (with opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOH

BSSW and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Cavaliers vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 30.5-point over/under for Mitchell on Wednesday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average.

He has collected 5.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Mitchell's assist average -- 5.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

Mitchell has hit 3.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -179)

The 36.5-point total set for Doncic on Wednesday is 3.0 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 8.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 9.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (10.5).

Doncic's 4.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.