American Airlines Center is where the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) and Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) will square off on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Luka Doncic and Max Strus are players to watch for the Mavericks and Cavaliers, respectively.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSOH

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers won their previous game against the Bulls, 109-95, on Saturday. Strus led the way with 26 points, and also had one rebound and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Max Strus 26 1 7 2 1 5 Craig Porter Jr. 19 7 8 1 1 1 Jarrett Allen 19 17 7 1 1 0

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell's averages for the season are 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

Strus contributes with 14.3 points per game, plus 5.1 boards and 3.9 assists.

Jarrett Allen gets the Cavaliers 13.3 points, 8.6 boards and 2.5 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Caris LeVert's averages for the season are 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, making 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Cavaliers get 8 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Georges Niang.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 20.3 4.3 4.3 0.9 0.3 2.5 Jarrett Allen 12.5 9.4 2.8 1.2 0.6 0 Max Strus 14.1 4.4 3.8 0.6 0.2 2.9 Dean Wade 9.7 5.5 1 1 0.5 2.4 Darius Garland 12.5 1.5 3 0.9 0 1.2

