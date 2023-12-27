Can we anticipate Kirill Marchenko finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

  • In 11 of 33 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.
  • Marchenko has scored five goals on the power play.
  • Marchenko averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.1%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 3 3 0 15:20 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:52 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:05 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 2 1 1 16:14 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:43 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

