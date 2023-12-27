Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) are 4.5-point underdogs against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOH

BSSW and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Cavaliers 114

Cavaliers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 4.5)

Cavaliers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-3.2)

Mavericks (-3.2) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.5

In the 2023-24 season, the Mavericks (16-14-0 ATS) and the Cavaliers (16-14-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 85.7% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (60%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Dallas does it better (63.3% of the time) than Cleveland (53.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Cavaliers are 5-7, while the Mavericks are 15-4 as moneyline favorites.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers score 112.0 points per game and give up 111.9, making them 23rd in the NBA on offense and seventh on defense.

At 43.9 rebounds per game and 42.9 rebounds conceded, Cleveland is 15th and ninth in the league, respectively.

At 26.0 assists per game, the Cavaliers are 14th in the league.

In 2023-24, Cleveland is 18th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (13.8).

With 12.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc, the Cavaliers are 16th and 23rd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

