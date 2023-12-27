Max Strus' Cleveland Cavaliers match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time on the court, a 109-95 win over the Bulls, Strus totaled 26 points, seven assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Strus' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.3 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.4 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA -- 23.3 22.3 PR -- 19.4 18.5 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.9



Max Strus Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Strus has made 5.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.9 threes per game, or 23.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Strus' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.6 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Mavericks allow 117.8 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 46.3 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 27.1 assists per game.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Mavericks are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/1/2023 30 18 4 1 6 0 0 1/20/2023 24 0 3 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.