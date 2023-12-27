The West Virginia Mountaineers are 3.5-point favorites as they enter a showdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on December 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The game's over/under is set at 55.5.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina game info

West Virginia vs. North Carolina statistical matchup

West Virginia North Carolina 438.2 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503.9 (8th) 384.3 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (92nd) 234.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (17th) 203.8 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.8 (8th) 13 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (35th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (29th)

West Virginia leaders

To go along with his 2,178 passing yards and 53.1% completion percentage this year, Garrett Greene has thrown for 15 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Greene has made an impact with his legs, running for 708 yards and 13 TDs in 12 games.

As a runner, CJ Donaldson has accumulated 798 rushing yards with 11 rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Jahiem White has compiled 792 rushing yards (66 yards per game) and three touchdowns while averaging 8.2 yards per carry in 12 games for the Mountaineers.

White has amassed three receptions (on seven targets) for 110 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the numbers he's produced on the ground.

North Carolina leaders

Drake Maye has 24 TD passes and nine interceptions in 12 games, completing 63.3% of his throws for 3,608 yards (300.7 per game).

Maye also has run for 449 yards and nine TDs.

On the ground, Omarion Hampton has scored 15 touchdowns and picked up 1,442 yards (120.2 per game).

In addition, Hampton has 26 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Devontez Walker has 41 catches for 699 yards (58.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

