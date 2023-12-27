In this year's Duke's Mayo Bowl, the North Carolina Tar Heels are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The action begins at 5:30 PM ET on December 27, 2023, airing on ESPN from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. North Carolina matchup.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-3.5) 56.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-3.5) 56.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

North Carolina has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

