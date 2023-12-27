For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Yegor Chinakhov a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

  • In eight of 24 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Devils this season in two games (three shots).
  • Chinakhov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Chinakhov's shooting percentage is 19.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 15:30 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:20 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:21 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

