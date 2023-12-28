Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper has a tough matchup in Week 17 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are conceding the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 168.6 per game.

Cooper has put together a team-high 1,250-yard year so far (83.3 yards receiving per game) with five TDs, reeling in 72 throws on 128 targets.

Cooper vs. the Jets

Cooper vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 101 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 101 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jets have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 168.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Jets have put up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Jets' defense is second in the league in that category.

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Cooper Receiving Insights

Cooper, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in nine of 15 games this season.

Cooper has received 22.5% of his team's 569 passing attempts this season (128 targets).

He has 1,250 receiving yards on 128 targets to rank 14th in NFL play with 9.8 yards per target.

Cooper has had a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored five of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (15.2%).

With 13 red zone targets, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 21.3% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/24/2023 Week 16 15 TAR / 11 REC / 265 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 109 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

