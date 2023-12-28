How to Watch Browns vs. Jets Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns (10-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
We provide more coverage below.
How to Watch Browns vs. Jets
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
Browns Insights
- This year, the Browns rack up just 2.0 more points per game (23.0) than the Jets allow (21.0).
- The Browns rack up 335.9 yards per game, 41.1 more yards than the 294.8 the Jets give up per contest.
- This season, Cleveland averages 119.1 yards per game on the ground, just 7.1 fewer yards than New York allows per contest (126.2).
- This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 32 times, 10 more than the Jets' takeaways (22).
Browns Home Performance
- The Browns put up 20.5 points per game at home (2.5 less than their overall average), and give up 13.1 at home (7.6 less than overall).
- The Browns' average yards gained (317.8) and allowed (197.9) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 335.9 and 260.3, respectively.
- Cleveland's average passing yards gained (210.6) and conceded (110.5) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 216.8 and 160.1, respectively.
- The Browns' average rushing yards gained (107.1) and allowed (87.4) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 119.1 and 100.2, respectively.
- The Browns convert 28.2% of third downs at home (3.3% lower than their overall average), and give up 23.2% at home (5.5% lower than overall).
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 31-27
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Chicago
|W 20-17
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Houston
|W 36-22
|CBS
|12/28/2023
|New York
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|1/7/2024
|at Cincinnati
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
